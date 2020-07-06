Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG To Commence Schools Disinfection July 7
News photo Anaedo Online  - The Federal Government has announced that it will commence the disinfection of schools on Tuesday against the spread of COVID-19 in preparation for the resumption of schools.

School Reopen: Disinfection Begins Tomorrow Tuesday, Says FG The Cheer News:
The Federal Government has on Monday announced that the disinfection of schools against the spread of COVID-19 in preparation for the resumption of class activities will begin on Tuesday. Muhammad Mahmood, the Minister of Environment stated this in ...
Federal Government To Commence School Disinfection July 7 Naija News:
The Nigerian government also revealed why it delayed the decontamination process, it also added that it has enough teams on the ground to carry out the disinfection exercise.
Disinfection of schools begin July 7 – FG The Nigerian:
TheNigerian News Disinfection of schools begin July 7 – FG The Federal Government has announced that the disinfection of schools against the spread of COVID-19 in preparation for the resumption of class activities will begin on Tuesday. The Minister ...


