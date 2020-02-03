Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG, U.S. to sign pact on looted assets
NAN  - Attorney-General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami departs Nigeria to attend three-day meeting of United States-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC.

2 days ago
