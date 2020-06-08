Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG Warns Abuja Residents Against Dumping Of Renovation Wastes On Roadside
News photo Abuja Press  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration has decried the indiscriminate manner in which Developers dump renovation materials and wastes on Right Of Way.Speaking at the site of an Inspection exercise in Maitama, the Director, Department of ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 260 new cases of coronavirus as toll rises to 12,486 - Ogene African, 1 hour ago
2 Kogi robbery: Bello releases N10m for victims’ burial - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
3 Court orders interim forfeiture of N827m to FG - Newzandar News, 1 hour ago
4 “The kind of customer I’m happy to lose” – says Jeff Bezos in response to angry customer who’s against his support for BLM - Ife Knows, 1 hour ago
5 Candidates can print result notification now – JAMB - NNN, 2 hours ago
6 ‘Ikpeazu is stable, in high spirit’ - Loveworld Plus TV, 2 hours ago
7 We approved Buhari’s $5.5b loan request to save 20m jobs – Lawan - Phenomenal, 2 hours ago
8 Lagos Govt eases lockdown on event centres - Politics Nigeria, 2 hours ago
9 Odion Ighalo Reveals What He Will Do If He Is Racially Abused - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
10 Lagos eases lockdown on event centres - Velox News, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info