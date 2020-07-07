Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG announces date for commencement of WAEC examination
News photo Nigerian Pilot  - Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajuiba has announced that West African Senior School Certificate Examination, WASSCE, would now hold from August 4 to September 5, 2020.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 10%


 Another Source

FG Announces WAEC Examinations Date Daily Family:
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) 2020 will hold from August 4 to September 5.


   More Picks
1 Third mainland bridge to be shut for 6 months starting July 24 - Top Naija, 1 hour ago
2 DSS Denies Arresting Magu, Bars Journalists From Location Where EFCC Boss Is Being Interrogated - NNX, 5 hours ago
3 Ondo Crisis Goes Deep As Akeredolu’s SSG Resigns - Reporters Wall, 6 hours ago
4 FG to shut Third Mainland Bridge for 6 months - 1st for Credible News, 6 hours ago
5 FG To Shut Third Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
6 UPDATE !!!: DSS Arrests EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu Over Alleged Corruption and Money Laundering - Salone, 6 hours ago
7 FG Sets To Close Down 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Daily Family, 6 hours ago
8 FG Reveals Date For Graduation Of 2022 WAEC Examinations - Naija on Point, 7 hours ago
9 Rotimi Akeredolu Did Not Win Ondo Election In 2016 – Ex-SSG - Nigeria Newspaper, 7 hours ago
10 The EFCC Denials | Too Many Lies, Magu Was Actually Arrested - Metro Watch, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info