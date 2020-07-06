Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Similar News
Vanguard News:
The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, on Monday, announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been scheduled to commence in August. Nwajiuba said this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force ...
Nigerian Tribune:
Tribune Online WAEC exams to commence August 4 ― Minister THE West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) is set to commence on August 4.
Financial Watch:
August 3 is resumption date for schools in Lagos – Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the resumption of both public and private schools beginning from [...]
Daily Times:
The Director -General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, has warned that the fact the Federal Government has announced July 8 as resumption date does not
Premium Times:
The federal government had earlier announced that final year students, including those to take the WAEC examinations, should resume schools.
Ripples:
The Federal Government on Monday announced the date for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination. The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, who announced the date at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in ...
The Cheer News:
The Federal Government has stated that the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination will begin August 4. According to Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, the 2020 WASSCE will hold between August 4 and September 5.
Laila Blog:
Nigeria News | Laila's Blog FG announces new dates for 2020 WAEC exams The Federal Government has announced that West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams for graduating students will now hold from August Read More >> FG announces new dates for ...
Prompt News:
Stakeholders in Education sector have fixed between Aug. 3 and Sept. 5 as new dates for the conduct of the 2020 West Africa Examination Council [...]
360Nobs.com:
The Minister Of State For Education, Emeka Nwajuiba, Says The West African Senior School Certificate Examinations Will Take Place Between August And September. This year’s examination, administered by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), was ...
Blueprint:
After three months of postponement, the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has announced August 4, 2020, as the kick-off date for this year’s school examination.
The Street Journal:
All things being equal, The West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) has been scheduled to commence on the 4th of August 2020.
Nigerian Eye:
The West African Examination Council has advised Nigerians to disregard the purposed timetable for the 20202021 West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination timetable circulating online.The Head of Public Affairs, WAEC, Nigeria, Mr Demianus ...
News Diary Online:
The Federal Government has fixed dates for the West AfricanSenior School Certificate Examination for the year 2020. Speaking during the briefing by the Presidential Task [...]
The Eagle Online:
The Minister of State Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, announced the new dates at the 49th joint national briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.
Mojidelano:
Federal Government has announced that West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will take place between August 4 and September 5, 2020. While dates for NABTEB and NECO exams will be announced at later time.
Gbextra Online Portal:
FG Announces New Dates For 2020 WAEC Exams. The Federal Government has announced that West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams for graduating students will now [...]
Ladun Liadi Blog:
The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has fixed August 4, 2020, as commencement for this year’s examination, according to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education.At the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Nwajiuba ...
Koko Mansion:
Nigeria’s Federal Government, has announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will take place between August 4 and September 5, 2020.
Aledeh:
Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has said the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) is scheduled to begin on the 4th of August. Nwajiuba also revealed that National Examination Council (NECO) and the National ...
1st for Credible News:
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) examinations will now hold from August 4 to September 5, 2020.
Okay.NG:
The federal government of Nigeria has announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will take place between August 4 and September 5, 2020.
Naija News:
The Federal Government has announced that the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) examination will hold between August 4 and September 5, 2020, amid Coronavirus in Nigeria. Naija News reports that the development was disclosed by the Minister of ...
Luci Post:
The Federal Government has announced that West African Examinations Council (WAEC) exams for graduating students will now hold from August 4 till September 5, 2020. This was made known by the Minister of State for...
