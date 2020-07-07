Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG announces new dates for WAEC examinations
News photo Top Naija  - The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba announced that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination would take place between August 4 and September 5, 2020.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


