FG approves N13bn to fight grasshoppers, locust, birds in 12 northern states Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online FG approves N13bn to fight grasshoppers, locust, birds in 12 northern states The Federal Government has approved the sum of N13 billion intervention fund for the control of pests including grasshoppers, locust, birds in Nigeria.



