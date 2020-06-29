Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes
Dee Reporters
- The Federal Government of Nigeria on Monday announced that students in graduating classes in primary and secondary schools are allowed to resume classes in preparation for the various examinations.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
94%
Additional Sources
Information Nigeria:
The federal government of Nigeria has approved the reopening of schools across the country. However, the approval was given for students in graduating classes such as JSS 3, SSS 3 and primary 6 so as to prepare them for exams.
Ripples:
The Federal Government has announced reopening of schools for some students. The students to resume school are those in graduating classes, according to the Nigerian government.
Daily Nigerian:
The Nigerian Government on Monday announced that students in graduating classes in primary and secondary schools are allowed to resume classes in preparation for the various examinations.
News Break:
The federal government has approved safe reopening of schools across the country, as it announced the next phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown. But only graduating students will be allowed to resume.
News Of Nigeria:
Exiting final year students in Primary 6, JSS 3 and SSS 3 are to resume, while all primary schools and daycare centres across the Federation remain closed.
Abuja Reporters:
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The Federal Government has approved what it called “safe reopening” of schools nationwide in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown ordered to curtail further spread of COVID-19. However, only graduating students will ...
Emperor Gist:
Boss MustaphaThe Federal Government on Monday announced that students in graduating classes in primary and secondary schools are allowed to resume classes in preparation for the various examinations, but measures must be put in place for their safety.
EduCeleb:
The Nigerian Federal Government is considering the reopening of schools for students in their graduating years. In this case, the development affects students in Primary Six, Junior Secondary School 3 and Senior Secondary School 3.
Tori News:
The federal government has given approval for schools to reopen for certain category of students.
Daily Family:
The Federal government has extended the ease of lockdown beginning from tomorrow Tuesday, June 30 to July 29.
More Picks
1
Kidnappers kill Abuja doctor after receiving N7.5 million ransom — Police -
Premium Times,
3 hours ago
2
Oba of Benin condemns trending video attacking integrity of President Buhari -
The Eagle Online,
3 hours ago
3
ASUU declares promotion under IPPIS platform ‘illegal’ -
1st for Credible News,
3 hours ago
4
Arsenal Set To Release Nigerian Striker After Breakdown In Contract Talks -
Complete Sports,
5 hours ago
5
"Governor Makinde Claimed He Called Me But He Didn't" - Wife Of Late Ajimobi Accuses Oyo Deputy Governor Of Refusing To Reach Out To Her. -
Gboah,
5 hours ago
6
Alleged kidnap: Wadume’s trial begins as witness testifies before court -
Daily Nigerian,
7 hours ago
7
Man confesses to shooting dead parents, 4 family members -
NNN,
7 hours ago
8
FG approves school reopening for students in graduating classes -
Dee Reporters,
7 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Adamawa records 84 cases, 6 deaths -
Phenomenal,
7 hours ago
10
Nigerians must thank God for coronavirus low mortality rate – Boss Mustapha -
Daily Times,
8 hours ago
