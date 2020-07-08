Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG backtracks, suspends resumption of schools amid COVID-19
News photo Okay.NG  - The federal government of Nigeria has suspended its earlier plan to reopen schools to enable Nigerian students to participate in the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations earlier scheduled for August 5 and September 5.

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

No WAEC exams for students in Nigeria as FG suspends planned resumption of schools Ripples Nigeria:
Federal Government on Wednesday suspended the planned resumption of federal schools across the country.
FG Suspends Planned Resumption Of Unity Schools News Break:
The Federal Government has suspended the planned resumption of unity schools on 4 August. Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, announced this at a press briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.


