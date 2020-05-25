Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG evacuates 50 trafficked Nigerian girls, 19 others stranded in Lebanon
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Federal government on Sunday said 50 Nigerian girls who were trafficked to Lebanon have been evacuated alongside 19 other Nigerians who were stranded in that country.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 61%


