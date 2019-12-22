Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG eyes completion of 30,000bpd refinery in 2020
News photo Vanguard News  - The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, weekend, stated that the Federal Government was committed to the speedy completion of the Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited's 30,000 barrels per day modular refinery, going by the ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 FG Rejects Designation of Nigeria as a ‘Religious Intolerant Nation’, Says US Has Been Misled by Propaganda - GQ Buzz, 1 hour ago
2 Sudan opens Darfur crimes probe against Bashir regime figures - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
3 PSC promotes 623 police officers - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
4 Religious Freedom: Nigeria, US to Discuss Areas of Concern, Says Presidency - This Day, 2 hours ago
5 Gbajabiamila says border closure yielding good results - Prompt News, 2 hours ago
6 I was not elected to fight executive, says Gbajabiamila - NNN, 2 hours ago
7 Cabal is Not New in Govt., Politics, Says Presidency - NPO Reports, 3 hours ago
8 10 Myths About Fat Women That You Probably Always Believed Were True - See Naija, 3 hours ago
9 Our mission is to positively impact lives through CSR activities ― TECNO - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
10 N37bn not enough to renovate National Assembly Complex, says Agada - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info