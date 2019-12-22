

News at a Glance



FG eyes completion of 30,000bpd refinery in 2020 Vanguard News - The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, weekend, stated that the Federal Government was committed to the speedy completion of the Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited's 30,000 barrels per day modular refinery, going by the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



