

News at a Glance



FG faulted over claims of downstream oil sector deregulation Vanguard News - …Why diesel, kerosene prices are still high, oil marketers reply FG …Publicise terms of deregulation immediately, FG told …No deregulation without review of existing laws ― Experts By Michael Eboh Stakeholders in the Nigerian petroleum industry, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



