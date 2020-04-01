

News at a Glance



FG opens Lagos, Abuja, Ogun markets for 4 hours daily Scan News Nigeria - – Markets in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja can now open between 10am and 2pm daily – These are markets in states where a lockdown was imposed – Also, supermarkets and food stores are also allowed to open between 10am and 4pm In a move to ease the burden placed ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



