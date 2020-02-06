Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG slashes visa fees for U.S. citizens
News photo Vanguard News  - The Federal Government has slashed its visa application charges for citizens of the United States from $180 to $160. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the old amount comprised $160 as visa fee and $20 as “processing and expedient fees”.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 FG slashes visa fees for U.S. citizens - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
2 Actress Yvonne Jegede Shares Beautiful New Photos with her Son, Xavier - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
3 FG to issue N25bn series III green bond - Nigerian Tribune, 4 hours ago
4 23 Years Old Man Jailed for Life for Sexually Assaulting and Murdering an 89-year-old Widow after Breaking into her Home - My Celebrity & I, 4 hours ago
5 Fashola supports Sanwo-Olu on Okada ban - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
6 He Put Party In Disarray – Oyo APC Leaders Reject Ajimobi As National Deputy Chairman - Inside Oyo, 5 hours ago
7 Friends Mourn Woman who was Stabbed to Death Along With her Husband by Their Son in Lagos - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
8 Monday Omo-Etan: OAU Suspends Lecturer For Sexually Harassing Teenage Student - Gist Punch, 5 hours ago
9 One policeman killed, 13 injured in Ansaru terrorist camp - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
10 Lawyers volunteer to redeem Democracy in the Imo State case - The Breaking Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info