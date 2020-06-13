|
|
|
|
|
1
|
‘I will not rest in prayers until rapists are brought to justice’ – Adeboye - Velox News,
2 hours ago
|
2
|
Orho Obada is dead, Okowa mourns - Politics Nigeria,
2 hours ago
|
3
|
Police Arrest Suspected Killer Of UI Pregnant Student - NPO Reports,
2 hours ago
|
4
|
Coronavirus: RCCG Pastor, Adeboye gives reason for continuous worship at home - Ogene African,
2 hours ago
|
5
|
Gov. Obaseki to reopen schools, religious centres in Edo - Ogene African,
2 hours ago
|
6
|
APC Primaries: Oshiomhole Defends Obaseki’s Disqualification - The Trent,
2 hours ago
|
7
|
Indian holy man who treat Covid-19 with kiss, dies of the Disease - Daily Times,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
Pastor Adeboye: RCCG Churches can reopen, but I and my wife will keep off - The News,
3 hours ago
|
9
|
Coronavirus UK news LIVE: Rishi Sunak says 2m distancing rule ‘under urgent review’ as shops prepare to reopen - Public News Update,
3 hours ago
|
10
|
7-Year-Old Girl Raped In Church, Suspect Arrested - The Trent,
3 hours ago