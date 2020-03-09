Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG tasks SERAP on list of ex-govs, others allegedly collecting double pay
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Government has asked the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to “send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received andor receiving double pay...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

FG Challenges SERAP To Provide List Of Ex-Governors Collecting Life Pension Naija News:
The Federal Government of Nigeria has urged the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to furnish it with the list of ex-governors drawing life pension from their states.
The Tide:
The Federal Government has asked Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) to send the full list of former governors and ministers that have received andor receiving double pay and life pensions in order to enhance and ensure compliance ...


   More Picks
1 Sagay Accuses Buhari of Fuelling APC Crisis By Keeping Mum - Tori News, 33 mins ago
2 Makinde To Sign Amotekun Bill On Tuesday - News Break, 35 mins ago
3 Sermon: Joyce Meyer – “Don’t Be Offended by Trouble” - Naija Page, 39 mins ago
4 Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez do the ‘flip the switch’ challenge and it’s the most hilarious thing you’ll see today - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 47 mins ago
5 Nigeria confirms second coronavirus case - Today, 50 mins ago
6 Buhari hails Justice George Adesola Oguntade at 80 - News Diary Online, 51 mins ago
7 ¨Sit back, relax and wait for Karma!¨ Tanasha Donna rants - My Celebrity & I, 1 hour ago
8 Sudanese premier survives assassination attempt - Today, 1 hour ago
9 Nigerian teen stunned as he gets a hug and a kiss from Meghan Markle - Gist Reel, 1 hour ago
10 Oil Prices Decline by 30% on Monday as OPEC Fails to Get Russia Onboard - Investor King, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info