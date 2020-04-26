Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FG to name Warri railway station after Goodluck Jonathan – Amaechi
News photo The News Guru  - The federal government has revealed its decision to name the Warri Rail Station after former President Goodluck Jonathan. The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi made the revelation during an Instagram Live video with ace journalist, Dele Momodu.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


