Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG to tackle frequent flooding in Jigawa as fertiliser distribution begins
Ripples  - The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, said on Saturday the Federal Government would find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding in Jigawa State. Farouq, who stated this at the flag- ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


 Similar News

The Guardian:
Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), has appealed to people residing in flood-prone areas in the state to relocate to safer places
Premium Times:
The Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) had predicted flooding in some areas of the state this year.
Newzandar News:
Kindly Share This Story: …Herders from Nassarawa, Enugu and Oyo states willing to relocate to Kano soon, says MACBAN Ganduje By Bashir Bello KANO – [...]
Phenomenal:
The Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Mr Nwachukwu Enwonwu, has relocated his office to Moniya in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state following the killing an 18-year-old, Barakat Bello, and a 29-year-old, Azeezat Somuyiwa, in the area.


   More Picks
1 RIGHT OF REPLY: Mogoosu of Ibido-ogbo is an Oba, not palace official - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
2 Ekunsanmi’s quest for Irele development - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
3 Snoop Dogg voting first time in November can’t wait to oust ‘this punk’ - PM News, 3 hours ago
4 Unmasked - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
5 Death of another African American father-of-two who said “I can’t breathe” while handcuffed in police custody in March is ruled a homicide - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
6 Majek had an uncommon mystical to weather elements - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
7 Why I want Buhari’s job –Tunde Bakare - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 How late Majek allegedly got fame through spiritual mysticism - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
9 Police in Adamsdown, Cardiff, as 40-year-old woman hurt in stabbing - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
10 Why governors won’t be able to manage coronavirus spread in states –Baba-Ahmed - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info