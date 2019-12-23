

News at a Glance



FG unveils new 5-year national broadband plan Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online FG unveils new 5-year national broadband plan THE need to boost broadband penetration from its present coverage of 37.8 per cent to over 70 per cent in the next five years is the pedestal for the new National Broadband Plan NBP (2020- ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



