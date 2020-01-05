

News at a Glance



FG wants El-Zakzaky to die in detention, Shi’ite group alleges Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online FG wants El-Zakzaky to die in detention, Shi’ite group alleges Federal Government of Nigeria has been accused of deliberately keeping spiritual leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as ‘Shi’ites’, Sheikh Ibrahim El- ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



