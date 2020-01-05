Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG wants El-Zakzaky to die in detention, Shi’ite group alleges
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online FG wants El-Zakzaky to die in detention, Shi’ite group alleges Federal Government of Nigeria has been accused of deliberately keeping spiritual leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as ‘Shi’ites’, Sheikh Ibrahim El- ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Oyo govt. to procure 10 modern fire-fighting equipment - NNN, 6 hours ago
2 Buhari mourns atomic energy chairman, other victims of Kaduna gas explosion - Daily Nigerian, 7 hours ago
3 NITDA, DFID to create 6 million jobs in agric sector - Blueprint, 7 hours ago
4 Iran Exits Nuclear Deal, Vows To Ramp Up Uranium Enrichment - News Break, 7 hours ago
5 Iran rolls back nuclear deal commitments - Today, 7 hours ago
6 HOT: OSINBAJO WILL BE FACING MORE PRESSURE – TB JOSHUA RELEASES 2020 PROPHECIES - Abia Facts News, 7 hours ago
7 “US Army Will ‘Pay Price’ For Killing Soleimani”, says Hezbollah Chief - First Nigeria News, 7 hours ago
8 US vs Iran war: Iraq takes action against American troops - Edujandon, 7 hours ago
9 Five dead, dozens hurt in ‘horrible’ US highway crash - Today, 7 hours ago
10 TB Joshua releases prophecies for Nigeria, Osinbajo - Edujandon, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info