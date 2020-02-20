Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FG yet to explore full potentials of gas – NSE chairman
News photo Vanguard News  - Worried over the huge cost of power generation incurred by the manufacturing industry, the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Apapa branch hosted a public lecture tagged,” High cost of energy in industrial sector- exploring the gas solution,” to seek ways ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Heartbreaking Video of 9 year old boy who wants to commit suicide due to bullying - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Unknown gunmen kill two police officers in Ondo - 247 U Reports, 4 hours ago
3 FG yet to explore full potentials of gas – NSE chairman - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
4 Alleged ‘Husband Killer’ Maryam Sanda appeals her death sentence - Vanguard News, 4 hours ago
5 Lady seen flogging her mother after her pastor accused her of being a witch (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 ‘Judge biased for saying I killed my husband’ – Maryam Sanda appeals death sentence - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
7 US military truck caught on camera ramming Russian jeep off the road in Syria - 247 U Reports, 5 hours ago
8 Homeless Nigerian man arrested in Cambodia, says he has no job, passport and money - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
9 Kaka Chooses Between Gerrard, Frank Lampard & Paul Scholes (See His Pick) - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
10 Messi names four clubs that will fight Barcelona for Champions League trophy - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info