

News at a Glance



FG’s 740, 000 jobs: I’ll quit Buhari’s govt if politicians hijack process ― Keyamo Nigerian Eye - Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has threatened to resign from the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration if the approved recruitment of 774, 000 people is hijacked by politicians.The Minister, issued the threat on ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



