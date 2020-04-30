Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


FIFA U-20 World Cup: Prophet TB Joshua Was The Reason For Our Success In Egypt – Gladson Awako
Sahara Weekly Magazine  - Interestingly, a kingpin of Ghana’s U-20 World Cup-winning team, Gladson Awako has revealed that Nigerian famous prophet, TB Joshua was the brain behind their success in Egypt. The West African country became the first country to conquer the continent ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 IPOB Issues Warning To Buhari Over Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan - Tori News, 5 hours ago
2 List of 102 Federal Ministerial Departments and Agencies that will be merged/scrapped - Global Upfront, 5 hours ago
3 VIDEO: Blaq Jerzee – Onome - Not Just OK, 5 hours ago
4 17 Suspects Arrested Over Cult Killings In Akwa Ibom - The Trent, 5 hours ago
5 Egypt army says 10 soldiers killed or injured in North Sinai blast - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
6 Our brother is strong and alive, family of former Speaker Na’aba debunks death rumour - The News Guru, 5 hours ago
7 VIDEO: Ednaco – Carry On - 360Nobs.com, 5 hours ago
8 Insult on Prophet Muhammad: Group raises alarm over alleged maltreatment of Mubarak in police custody - Velox News, 5 hours ago
9 Gernot Rohr accepts to be paid in Naira and reside in Nigeria - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
10 Why we celebrate International Workers’ Day on 1 May - Daily Times, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info