FIFA condemns Swiss probe, says Infantino remains president
News photo The Punch  - FIFA president Gianni Infantino will continue in his post, world football's governing body insisted Sunday, as they blasted the launch of Swiss criminal proceedings against him.

11 hours ago
FIFA president Gianni Infantino will continue in his post, world football’s governing body insisted Sunday, as they blasted the launch of Swiss criminal proceedings against him.
