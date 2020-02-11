

News at a Glance



FIIRO Sacks Acting DG Over PhD Certificate Scandal News Break - The Federal Institute of Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), has sacked Chima Igwe, appointing Agnes Asagbara as acting Director-General. Read Also: ICPC Reopens Investigation Of PhD Award For FIIRO DG Asagbara, who holds a doctoral degree in food and ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



