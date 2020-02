News at a Glance



FIRST CASE OF CORONA VIRUS DISEASE (COVID-19) CONFIRMED IN NIGERIA – Health Minister Flashpoint News - FIRST CASE OF CORONA VIRUS DISEASE CONFIRMED IN NIGERIA The Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. The case, which was confirmed on the 27th of February 2020, is the first case to be ...



News Credibility Score: 21%