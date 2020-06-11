

News at a Glance



FOR THE RECORDS… DEMOCRACY DAY 2020: Read President Buhari’s full speech Ripples - Fellow Nigerians, 1. The 2020 celebration of Democracy Day marks 21 years of uninterrupted civil administration in our dear country. This day provides us an opportunity to reflect on our journey as a nation, our achievements and struggles. 2.



News Credibility Score: 61%



