

News at a Glance



FRSC to sanction patrol team involved in trending video with motorist who refused stop for law enforcers without face masks Vanguard News - By David Royal The Federal Road Safety Corps FRSC, has ordered immediate sanctions on patrol team involved in trending video with a motorist in Abuja. The video which is currently dominating the social media sphere is about a motorist who had an ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



