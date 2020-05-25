

News at a Glance



FUTO Postgraduate Admission List 2019/2020 is Out [3rd Batch] Campus Portal Nigeria - FUTO Postgraduate Admission List for 20192020 Session Released. The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) Postgraduate School have announced the release of the third batch postgraduate admission list for 20192020 Academic Session. Candidates ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



