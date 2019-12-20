

News at a Glance



FUTO students wrongly deported by Croatian security to Bosnia enroute Nigeria Vanguard News - By David O Royal The two Nigerian students of Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO) who were wrongly deported by Croatian security officials to Bosnia are on their way back to Nigeria. This was disclosed in a statement by Nigerians in Diaspora ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



