Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Facebook and Twitter decline Pelosi's request to delete video of her tearing Trump's speech
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Social media giants Facebook and Twitter have declined US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's request to delete a video of her tearing up her copy of Trump's speech at the State of the Union Address on Tuesday.The speaker's office demanded that Facebook remove the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 After N100,000 cash reward, Gov. Zulum promotes teacher in viral video to assistant headmistress - Daily Nigerian, 5 hours ago
2 Oyo government to intensify fight against child labour, human trafficking - Today, 5 hours ago
3 Kanu alerts IPOB members over imminent arrest - Champion Newspapers, 5 hours ago
4 ‘Replicate Free Trade Zone in Nnewi, make it Nigeria’s manufacturing hub’ – Fmr Presidential Candidate, Kingsley Moghalu tells govt - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu alerts IPOB members over imminent arrest - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
6 Kanu’s Parents Burial: IPOB members told not to go close to Afaraukwu community - Edujandon, 5 hours ago
7 Oyo keys-in to FG’s renewed fight against child labour, human trafficking - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
8 Facebook and Twitter Decline Pelosi’s Request to Delete Video of her Tearing Trump’s Speech - My Celebrity & I, 5 hours ago
9 Autopsy report of slain Journalist, confirms victim was killed by bullet - Polis Online, 5 hours ago
10 Oyo to intensify fight against child labour, human trafficking - Vanguard News, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info