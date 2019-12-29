

News at a Glance



Facebook colludes with Nigerian govt to demoralise IPOB, suppress truth – Nnamdi Kanu Scan News Nigeria - The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday alleged that the Nigerian Government is faking his Facebook page and using it to sponsor attacks, while also colluding with Facebook Nigeria in removing his followers and ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



