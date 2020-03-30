Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fact check: COVID-19 is not airborne
The Guardian  - The virus that causes COVID-19 is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or speaks. These droplets are too heavy to hang in the air. They quickly fall on floors or surfaces.

1 The #DontRushChallenge is the Best Thing You’ll See Today - Bella Naija, 4 hours ago
2 DONATIONS!! See How Much Nigerian Billionaires Donated To Fight Against Covid-19 In The Country (2face Idibia Also Donated) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
3 COVID-19: Our samples tested negative – Anambra Govt - Velox News, 4 hours ago
4 New Video: Sinach – All Things New - Bella Naija, 5 hours ago
5 WAWU!!! Nigerian Senators Donate 50% Of Salaries To Fight Coronavirus - Naija Loaded, 5 hours ago
6 Ogun lockdown to commence Friday – Abiodun - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
7 Coronavirus: Biafra leader tests positive to COVID-19 - Velox News, 5 hours ago
8 Mike Adenuga donates N1.5bn to COVID-19 funds - The Guardian, 5 hours ago
9 Suspend payment for water, electricity for two months- House of Reps member Shehu Koko tells President Buhari - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
10 Coronavirus: Ogun postpones total lockdown to Friday - PM News, 5 hours ago
