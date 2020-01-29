

News at a Glance



Factors that will shape Governor Bello’s second term in office The Guardian - Kogi State Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, of All Progressive Congress (APC) was sworn into office for a second term on 27 January 2020. Bello took his first oath of office on January 27, 2016 as replacement for late Abubakar Audu...



News Credibility Score: 95%



