Falana warns Senate over ‘illegal confirmation’ of Adamu as AMCON Chair Olisa TV - A human right lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has said warned that the Senate is legally prohibited from confirming the appointment of a deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Edward Adamu, as the Chairman of the Asset Management Corporation ...



