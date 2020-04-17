

Falana writes Rights Commission, insists 21 persons, not 18 were killed by security agents Ripples - Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana has told the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) that contrary to its position, 21 Nigerians were killed and not 18 during the COVID-19 induced lockdown in parts of the country.



