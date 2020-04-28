|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik expecting first child together! - Shallie's Purple Beehive,
4 hours ago
|
2
|
Jonathan reacts as Nigerian govt hunts for his U.S. ‘bank records’ - Premium Times,
4 hours ago
|
3
|
10 minutes of sunlight daily can make you less vulnerable to coronavirus - Dee Reporters,
4 hours ago
|
4
|
Meghan Markle told friends "changes would have been made" if Kate Middleton were the one getting bullied by tabloids - Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
|
5
|
2nd bombing rocks Syria’s Afrin after first kills 40 - NNN,
4 hours ago
|
6
|
Reps adjust plenary to once a week amid COVID-19 lockdown - The Eagle Online,
5 hours ago
|
7
|
Trump, Buhari Discuss Ways to Combat Coronavirus - NPO Reports,
5 hours ago
|
8
|
Bauchi records 11 new COVID-19 cases - Wotzup NG,
5 hours ago
|
9
|
Mike Pence visited the Mayo Clinic without a mask, violating his own government’s guidance - Public News Update,
5 hours ago
|
10
|
North Korean media publishes letter from Kim Jong Un to South Africa's President Recently - Nigeria Newspaper,
5 hours ago