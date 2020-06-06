

News at a Glance



Fame is a drug, celebrity is a cancer; how they ruined Majek Fashek Nigerian Tribune - Tribune Online Fame is a drug, celebrity is a cancer; how they ruined Majek Fashek By Tunde Alabi-Hundeyin My first musical video produced on any reggae artiste was on TERRA KOTTA; actually the first reggae artiste in Nigeria. The second was Majek ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



