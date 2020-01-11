Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Fani-Kayode Reacts as Iran Admits Shooting Down Ukrainian Plane
News photo My Celebrity & I  - Nigeria’s former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to Iran’s admission that it shot down the Ukrainian plane that...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 Tough N27b Query For PDP From BMO - Fresh News, 53 mins ago
2 More subscribers rewarded at StarTimes promo - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
3 (PHOTOS) Osinbajo, Atiku, Tinubu Others Unite at Ribadu’s Daughters Wedding - NPO Reports, 2 hours ago
4 Gbajabiamila Eulogises Senate President Lawan at 61 - Metro Watch, 2 hours ago
5 Fear the Walking Dead Season 6’s TWD Crossover Character Confirmed – Screen Rant - Fuze, 3 hours ago
6 ULC Condemns Tawari Attack, Says Incident Act of Cowardice - Metro Watch, 3 hours ago
7 Two US Soldiers Killed In Afghanistan Roadside Bomb Attack - News Break, 3 hours ago
8 Puerto Rico rattled by another strong quake - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
9 Two vehicles burn as PMS-laden tanker catches fire in Ogun - The Guardian, 3 hours ago
10 No more declaration of winners in violent polls – INEC - The Nigeria Lawyer, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info