Fani-Kayode mocks Buhari over his declaration to defeat Boko Haram Slayminded - Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Saturday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring Nigerians that he would defeat Boko Haram. Fani-Kayode said Buhari can’t defeat Boko Haram because insurgents brought him into power.



