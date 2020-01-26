Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fani-Kayode mocks Buhari over his declaration to defeat Boko Haram
News photo Slayminded  - Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Saturday mocked President Muhammadu Buhari for assuring Nigerians that he would defeat Boko Haram. Fani-Kayode said Buhari can’t defeat Boko Haram because insurgents brought him into power.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


