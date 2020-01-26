

News at a Glance



Fani-Kayode reacts to news of Leah Sharibu’s child birth, conversion to Islam Nigerian Eye - Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Sunday reacted to reports that abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu has converted to Islam and had given birth for a Boko Haram Commander.Fani-Kayode expressed the belief that Sharibu was been demeaned, ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



