News at a Glance



Fani-Kayode refutes claim by NCDC, says 2 people not 1 have died of COVID-19 in Nigeria Ripples - The claim by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) that it has only recorded one death thus far arising from the outbreak of coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has been refuted by Femi Fani-Kayode. The former Aviation Minister in a post on ...



News Credibility Score: 61%