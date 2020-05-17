

News at a Glance



Fans Reacts After Funke Akindele Says She Loves Teddy A Tell Her 'Let Bambam Catch You' (Photos) Gboah - Fans have reacted following Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele sharing photos with Teddy A, husband to fellow reality TV star, Bambam which she captioned "Hi Loff Him" which basically interprets to to " I Love Him"Despite the facts that some comments ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



