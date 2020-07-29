Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Father Faces 20 Years Imprisonment For Testing Daughter's Virginity
News photo Tori News  - A man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for using his fingers to test his daughter's virginity.

3 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Commercial motorcyclist receives 20 years sentence for testing daughter’s virginity Daily Times:
An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court on Tuesday sentenced a 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Emmanuel Idoko, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter.
Father Faces 20 Years Imprisonment For Testing Daughter’s Virginity Online Nigeria:
Father Faces 20 Years Imprisonment For Testing Daughter’s Virginity A 37-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Emmanuel Idoko has been jailed for 20 years by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for testing his daughter’s virginity with his ...
Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Testing His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Virginity In Lagos Kanyi Daily:
A Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, has sentenced 37-year-old man, Emmanuel Idoko, to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 12-year-old daughter.
