

News at a Glance



Father and son arrested for allegedly killing herdsman in Ogun Ofofo - A 45-year-old man Kolese Womiloju and his 25-year-old son, Taiwo Womiloju, of Gbagba Elewure village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun state, have been arrested by the police for allegedly killing an herdsman, Abubakar Usman. Father and son ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



