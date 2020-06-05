

Father arrested for allegedly defiling his two daughters Linda Ikeji Blog - A man has been arrested by the Police Command in Niger State for allegedly defiling his two daughters. Peter Ayemoba, of Rafin Sanyi area in Suleja, allegedly sexually assaulted his daughters, now aged 20 and 23, between 2013 and 2019.



