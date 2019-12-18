

News at a Glance



Father in tears as gunmen in military uniform abduct three sons Polis Online - Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Thursday abducted all three boys of a Kaduna based businessman, Mr. Christian Obi. Speaking from his residence in Sabon Tasha, Kaduna, Mr Obi said, he saw the kidnappers in military uniform in his premises but went ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



