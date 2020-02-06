

News at a Glance



Father of suspected suicide bomber caught in Winners Chapel speaks Ladun Liadi Blog - The father of Nathaniel Samuel, the man who was arrested for trying to bomb a Living Faith Church, a.k.a Winners’ Chapel, in Kaduna, has confirmed that his son is a Christian, and not a Muslim as being speculated on social media.“No! Not even for a ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



