

News at a Glance



Fayemi meets religious leaders over reopening of worship centres Velox News - Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Friday met with religious leaders as part of steps to reopen worship centres shut to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Governor at the meeting inaugurated a committee to fashion out ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



