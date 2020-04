News at a Glance



Fayemi suspends aide for trivialising COVID-19 measures Nigerian Eye - Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has suspended indefinitely one of his aides, Mr Sola Durodola, for reportedly trivialising the COVID-19 pandemic.Sources said Durodola, one of the aides in charge of COVID-19, was heard trivialising COVID-19 in a ...



